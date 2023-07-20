Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. was off .75 cent at $7.27 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 8.75 cents at $5.3725 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 4 cents at 4.4375 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $14.95 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1 cent at $1.8032 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.70 cents at $2.4510 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained 1.70 cents at $1.0062 a pound.

