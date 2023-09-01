Grains, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Sep. fell 5.50 cents at $5.6750 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.6475 a bushel, Sep. oats lost 6 cents at 4.6350 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 3.75 cents at $13.5625 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was down .67 cent at $1.8015 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off 1.42 cents at $2.5185 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained .50 cent at $.8205 a pound.
LI beaches open ... Police holiday patrols ... Woman, 88, dies in crash ... Fall movies preview
LI beaches open ... Police holiday patrols ... Woman, 88, dies in crash ... Fall movies preview