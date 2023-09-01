Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. fell 5.50 cents at $5.6750 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.6475 a bushel, Sep. oats lost 6 cents at 4.6350 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 3.75 cents at $13.5625 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was down .67 cent at $1.8015 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off 1.42 cents at $2.5185 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained .50 cent at $.8205 a pound.

