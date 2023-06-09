Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. was up 4 cents at $6.3025 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 6 cents at $6.0425 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 2.25 cents at 3.5850 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 23.25 cents at $13.8650 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .55 cent at $1.7822 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $2.39 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs gained .20 cent at $.8787 a pound.

Streaming Now
BB guns found at school ... Belmont: big stakes, bigger hats ...  Gotti vs. Mayweather  Credit: Newsday

Updated 14 minutes ago Trump indictment ... Santos latest ... Belmont: big stakes, bigger hats ...  Gotti vs. Mayweather 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
BB guns found at school ... Belmont: big stakes, bigger hats ...  Gotti vs. Mayweather  Credit: Newsday

Updated 14 minutes ago Trump indictment ... Santos latest ... Belmont: big stakes, bigger hats ...  Gotti vs. Mayweather 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME