Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 4 cents at $6.3025 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 6 cents at $6.0425 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 2.25 cents at 3.5850 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 23.25 cents at $13.8650 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .55 cent at $1.7822 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $2.39 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs gained .20 cent at $.8787 a pound.