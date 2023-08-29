Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. was off 18.25 cents at $5.6975 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 9 cents at $4.6950 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 8.50 cents at 4.91 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 13.25 cents at $13.82 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.81 pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .45 cent at $2.5070 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs dropped 1.13 cents at $.8072 a pound.

