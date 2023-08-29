Business

Grains, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 10 cents at $5.79 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.8050 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 1 cent at $4.8550 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 3.75 cents at $13.9050 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.8050 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.02 cents at $2.5037 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .32 cent at $.8122 pound.

