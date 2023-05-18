Business

Grains lower and Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. lost 13.75 cents at $6.1175 a bushel; Jul. corn was down 6.25 cents at $5.5525 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 5.25 cents at 3.3775 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 3.75 cents at $13.3325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.6552 a pound; May. feeder cattle gained 1.55 cents at $2.0610 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .43 cent at $.8530 a pound.

