Grains lower and Livestock mixed
Wheat for Jul. fell 6.75 cents at $6.05 a bushel; Jul. corn was off .75 cent at $5.5450 a bushel, Jul. oats lost 15.50 cents at 3.2225 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 26 cents at $13.0725 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .20 cent at $1.6572 a pound; May. feeder cattle was up .17 cent at $2.0627 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 2.28 cents at $.8302 a pound.
LIRR shooting caught on camera ... Riverhead Raceway ... Best LI pancakes ... Coopers Beach among the best
LIRR shooting caught on camera ... Riverhead Raceway ... Best LI pancakes ... Coopers Beach among the best