Grains lower, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. lost 10 cents at $5.6825 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 5.50 cents at $4.92 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 9 cents at 4.2375 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 14.75 cents at $12.66 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1.12 cents at $1.8307 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .87 cent at $2.4837 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.42 cents at $.8232 a pound.

