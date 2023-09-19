Grains lower, Livestock higher.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 6.75 cents at $5.87 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .25 cent at $4.7125 a bushel; Dec. oats declined 37.75 cents at $4.40 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 23.50 cents at $13.1050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .48 cent at $1.8667 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $2.5565 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 2.13 cents at $.8470 a pound.