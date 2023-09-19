Grains lower, Livestock higher.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 6.75 cents at $5.87 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .25 cent at $4.7125 a bushel; Dec. oats declined 37.75 cents at $4.40 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 23.50 cents at $13.1050 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle rose .48 cent at $1.8667 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $2.5565 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 2.13 cents at $.8470 a pound.
Alleged EMT stabber set for trial ... Homes for Heroes ... LI Ducks playoffs ... Female commodore
Alleged EMT stabber set for trial ... Homes for Heroes ... LI Ducks playoffs ... Female commodore