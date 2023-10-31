Business

Grains lower, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined 15.75 cents at $5.5875 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.75 cents at $4.79 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 4.50 cents at $4.01 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $12.92 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 2.30 cents at $1.85 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $2.3810 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .27 cent at $.7137 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Sunken Meadow remains found … Montauk swastikas … New BNL collider Credit: Newsday

AG housing discrimination report ... Hochul addresses hate crimes ... Infant left in car ... Stranger Things home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Sunken Meadow remains found … Montauk swastikas … New BNL collider Credit: Newsday

AG housing discrimination report ... Hochul addresses hate crimes ... Infant left in car ... Stranger Things home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime