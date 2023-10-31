Grains lower, Livestock higher
CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined 15.75 cents at $5.5875 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.75 cents at $4.79 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 4.50 cents at $4.01 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $12.92 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle gained 2.30 cents at $1.85 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $2.3810 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .27 cent at $.7137 a pound.
