Business

Grains lower, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined 16.75 cents at $5.8625 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 16 cents at $4.9225 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.50 cents at $3.8425 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 13.75 cents at $12.9750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 2.35 cents at $1.8460 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 2.35 cents at $2.4090 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .22 cent at $.6640 a pound.

