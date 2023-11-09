Grains lower, Livestock lower
Wheat for Dec. lost 11.50 cents at $5.8075 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 8 cents at $4.68 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 8.75 cents at 3.33 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 21.25 cents at $13.2775 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell 5.05 cents at $1.7435 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 5.55 cents at $2.29 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.7145 a pound.
Estranged wife visits Gilgo suspect ... Peep LI foliage ... Bakery closes ... What's up on LI
Estranged wife visits Gilgo suspect ... Peep LI foliage ... Bakery closes ... What's up on LI