Grains lower, Livestock lower
Wheat for Dec. declined 37.25 cents at $5.4150 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 11.75 cents at $4.7675 a bushel, Dec. oats was down 12 cents at 4.3250 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 25.50 cents at $123.75 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 2.30 cents at $1.8420 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off 2.25 cents at $2.5232 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 3.75 cents at $.8020 a pound.
LI, NYC under state of emergency ... Drug treatment center ... Fatal shove sentencing ... Nacho Mama
LI, NYC under state of emergency ... Drug treatment center ... Fatal shove sentencing ... Nacho Mama