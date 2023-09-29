Grains lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. declined 37.25 cents at $5.4150 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 11.75 cents at $4.7675 a bushel, Dec. oats was down 12 cents at 4.3250 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 25.50 cents at $123.75 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 2.30 cents at $1.8420 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off 2.25 cents at $2.5232 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 3.75 cents at $.8020 a pound.