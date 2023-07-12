Grains lower, Livestock lower
Wheat for Jul. was down 28.25 cents at $6.2125 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 22 cents at $5.4975 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 20.75 cents at 3.9475 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans delined 32 cents at $14.8850 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle lost 1.95 cents at $1.7687 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .58 cent at $4.4657 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $1.0117 a pound.
