Grains lower, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. fell 13 cents at $5.7575 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 7 cents at $4.7525 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 17 cents at 4.19 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans delined 26.25 cents at $12.9375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 1.80 cents at $1.8497 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rwas off .90 cent at $2.5327 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was down 2.82 cents at $.8295 a pound.

