Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. fell 3.75 cents at $5.73 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .75 cent at $4.61 a bushel, Sep. lost 5.25 cents at 4.6950 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 21.25 cents at $13.60 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.7972 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .95 cent at $2.4910 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at $.8255 a pound.