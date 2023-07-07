Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 7.50 cents at $6.3950 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 6.25 cents at $5.6050 a bushel, Jul. oats lost 10.50 cents at 4.0625 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 40.25 cents at $14.8550 a bushel.

Beefwas higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 2.43 cents at $1.77 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.15 cents at $4.4542 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off 1.05 cents at $.9900 a pound.