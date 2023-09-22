Grains lower, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 4.50 cents at $5.8050 a bushel; Sep. corn was down 2.75 cents at $4.7625 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2 cents at $4.25 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 2.25 cents at $12.9950 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was rose .75 cent at $1.8632 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $2.5320 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 2.15 cents at $.8177 a pound.