Business

Grains lower, Livestock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 11.75 cents at $5.9375 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 6.75 cents at $4.7150 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 4.25 cents at $4.7725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 27.75 cents at $13.5175 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 1.37 cents at $1.8667 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .28 cent at $2.5535 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.18 cents at $.8257 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Riverhead racial slurs ... Fisherman critical ... Towns glass recycling Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

West Babylon deadly crash ... Migrant situation ... Greenport zoning change ... What to do in Locust Valley

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Riverhead racial slurs ... Fisherman critical ... Towns glass recycling Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

West Babylon deadly crash ... Migrant situation ... Greenport zoning change ... What to do in Locust Valley

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME