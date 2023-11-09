Business

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 8.50 cents at $5.8025 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4.50 cents at $4.72 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 20 cents at $3.3725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 28 cents at $13.3875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell 2.07 cents at $1.7710 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off 1.70 cents at $2.3095 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .05 cents at $.7212 a pound.

