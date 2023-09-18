Business

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. fell 13 cents at $5.9125 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4.75 cents at $4.7150 a bushel, Dec. oats declined 25 cents at 4.54 a bushel; while Dec. soybeans lost 23.50 cents at $13.1675 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .60 cent at $1.8632 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 3.12 cents at $2.5425 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .13 cent at $.8325 a pound.

