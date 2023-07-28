Business

Grains lower, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 29.25 cents at $6.9625 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 18.75 cents at $5.2450 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 13 cents at $4.2375 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 84.25 cents at $14.9425 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.7872 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.97 cents at $2.4597 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose 1.22 cents at $1.0292 a pound.

