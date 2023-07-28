Business

Grains lower,Livstock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. fell 8.50 cents at $7.0425 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 12.25 cents at $5.21 a bushel, Sep. oats was off .75 cent at 4.2475 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 45.25 cents at $14.8675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.7815 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .95 cent at $2.4560 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was gained 1.18 cents at $1.0320 a pound.

