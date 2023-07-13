Business

Grains lower, Livstock lower.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was down 25.25 cents at $6.25 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 9 cents at $5.61 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 13.25 cents at $4.0725 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 28.50 cents at $15.03 a bushel.

Beef and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 3.53 cents at $1.7537 a pound; Aug. feeder fell 1.75 cents at $2.4417 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off .33 cent at $1.0172 a pound.

Streaming Now
FDNY Lt. honored in Suffolk … Over-the-counter birth control pill … 80-year-old weightlifter  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Skeletal remains found ... Redo congressional lines ... Suffolk water warning ... What's up on LI 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
FDNY Lt. honored in Suffolk … Over-the-counter birth control pill … 80-year-old weightlifter  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Skeletal remains found ... Redo congressional lines ... Suffolk water warning ... What's up on LI 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME