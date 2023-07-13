Grains lower, Livstock lower.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was down 25.25 cents at $6.25 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 9 cents at $5.61 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 13.25 cents at $4.0725 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 28.50 cents at $15.03 a bushel.
Beef and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle lost 3.53 cents at $1.7537 a pound; Aug. feeder fell 1.75 cents at $2.4417 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off .33 cent at $1.0172 a pound.
