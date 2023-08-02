Grains lower, Livstock lower

Wheat for Sep. lost 12.25 cents at $6.40 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 8.75 cents at $4.8825 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 1.25 cents at 4.3425 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was down 17 cents at $14.2975 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell 1.48 cents at $1.7802 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.65 cents at $2.4682 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off 1 cent at $1.0267 a pound.