Grains lower, Livstock mixed

Wheat for Sep. lost 24.50 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 2 cents at $4.8225 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 12.50 cents at 4.0750 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 29.50 cents at $14.1450 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.7970 pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.55 cents at $2.4697 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .50 cent at $1.0152 a pound.