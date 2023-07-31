Grains lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 23.25 cents at $6.73 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 19.75 cents at $5.0475 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 6.50 cents at $4.1725 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 40.25 cents at $14.54 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .95 cent at $1.7777 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $2.4622 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .17 cent at $1.0275 a pound.