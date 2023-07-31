Business

Grains lower, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 23.25 cents at $6.73 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 19.75 cents at $5.0475 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 6.50 cents at $4.1725 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 40.25 cents at $14.54 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .95 cent at $1.7777 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $2.4622 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .17 cent at $1.0275 a pound.

Streaming Now
Cops: Man kills wife, daughter in Suffolk … Closer look at Gilgo Beach … Jack O'Latern Blaze to return  Credit: Newsday

Updated 54 minutes ago LI's rising rent crisis ... Rebuilding Little League clubhouse ... Northport Hotel ... Jets host Cook

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Cops: Man kills wife, daughter in Suffolk … Closer look at Gilgo Beach … Jack O'Latern Blaze to return  Credit: Newsday

Updated 54 minutes ago LI's rising rent crisis ... Rebuilding Little League clubhouse ... Northport Hotel ... Jets host Cook

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME