Grains lower,Livstock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. lost 7.25 cents at $7.1275 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 7 cents at $5.3325 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 1.50 cents at 4.2550 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was down 14.25 cents at $15.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .62 cent at $1.7805 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .45 cent at $2.4465 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .37 cent at $1.0202 a pound.

