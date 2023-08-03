Grains lower, Livstock mixed

Wheat for Sep. lost 13 cents at $6.27 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 7.50 cents at $4.8075 a bushel, Sep. oats was down 9.75 cents at 4.2450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 1 cent at $14.2875 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.7850 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.13 cents at $2.4795 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell 1.67 cents at $1.01 a pound.