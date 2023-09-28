Business

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was off .75 cent at $5.7875 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.25 cents at $4.8850 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 7.25 cents at 4.4450 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 2.75 cents at $13.0050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1.60 cents at $1.8650 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .80 cent at $2.5232 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.83 cents at $.8395 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Migrants could be housed on LI ... Home prices rise and fall ... Theresa Caputo Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Farewell to band director ... HBCU week at Roosevelt school ... What's up on LI ... 3D dining experience

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Migrants could be housed on LI ... Home prices rise and fall ... Theresa Caputo Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Farewell to band director ... HBCU week at Roosevelt school ... What's up on LI ... 3D dining experience

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME