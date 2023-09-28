Grains mixed, Livestock higher
Wheat for Dec. was off .75 cent at $5.7875 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.25 cents at $4.8850 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 7.25 cents at 4.4450 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 2.75 cents at $13.0050 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1.60 cents at $1.8650 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .80 cent at $2.5232 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.83 cents at $.8395 a pound.
