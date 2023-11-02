Grains mixed, Livestock higher
Wheat for Dec. was up 3.75 cents at $5.6550 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5 cents at $4.70 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 3 cents at 3.7650 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 12.75 cents at $13.04 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.8467 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle gained 4.05 centss at $2.4262 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose 3.12 cents at $.7327 a pound.
