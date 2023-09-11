Business

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. fell 11.25 cents at $5.56 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 2.75 cents at $4.7125 a bushel, Sep. oats lost 7.25 cents at 4.70 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 3 cents at $13.5250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1 cent at $1.8422 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .87 cent at $2.5622 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.03 cents at $.8255 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
MTA finger scanners untouched … Burke expected in court … Downtown Cold Spring Harbor Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Remembering those lost on 9/11 ... Sunrise service ... Burke expected in court ... New stores at Tanger

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
MTA finger scanners untouched … Burke expected in court … Downtown Cold Spring Harbor Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Remembering those lost on 9/11 ... Sunrise service ... Burke expected in court ... New stores at Tanger

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME