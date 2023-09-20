Business

Grains mixed, Livestock lower.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off .50 cent at $5.8650 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 6 cents at $4.7725 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 8.50 cents at $4.3150 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .50 cent at $13.11 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell 1.65 cents at $1.8550 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 1.73 cents at $2.5392 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.8435 a pound.

