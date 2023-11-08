Business

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 10.25 cents at $5.8875 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at $4.7650 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .75 cent at $3.5725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 1.25 cents at $13.6675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell 2.70 cents at $1.7917 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 4.27 cents at $2.3265 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off 1.88 cents at $.7207 a pound.

