Grains mixed, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. fell 4.25 cents at $5.6725 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 2.25 cents at $4.6850 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 4.75 cents at 4.7725 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 4.50 cents at $13.4950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell .43 cent at $1.8322 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .22 cent at $2.5535 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 1.30 cents at $.8152 a pound.

