Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. rose 4.50 cent at $5.7275 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.75 cents at $4.8825 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 3.25 cents at 4.2050 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 1.75 cents at $12.6425 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell .70 cent at $1.8237 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off 1.47 cents at $2.4690 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost .35 cent at $.8197 a pound.