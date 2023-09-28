Business

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 4.25 cents at $5.8075 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.86 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 6.25 cents at $4.4325 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 23.75 cents at $12.9225 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.8527 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $2.5190 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.17 cents at $.8297 a pound.

