Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. lost 10.75 cents at $5.9325 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 1.50 cents at $4.7075 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 12.25 cents at 4.7825 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 15.25 cents at $13.81 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .82 cent at $1.8067 pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.12 cents at $2.4762 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .65 cent at $.7982 a pound.