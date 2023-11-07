Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 3 cents at $5.7850 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.7725 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 9.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 29 cents at $13.6550 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .90 cent at $1.8187 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 2.75 cents at $2.3692 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose 1.35 cents at $.7395 a pound.
