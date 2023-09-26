Business

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was unchanged at $5.89 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.50 cents at $4.7975 a bushel, Dec. oats was off .50 cent at 4.33 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 5 cents at $13.0275 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 2.17 cents at $1.8480 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off 1.27 cents at $2.5260 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .10 cents at $.8162 a pound.

