Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 3.75 cents at $5.6850 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.25 cents at $4.8750 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 2 cents at 4.3650 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 4.25 cents at $12.7275 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 2.30 cents at $1.8212 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost 4.72 cents at $2.4860 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .12 cent at $.7997 a pound.