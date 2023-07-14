Business

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. advanced 21.75 cents at $6.6150 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 6.25 cents at $5.9975 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 3.75 cents at 3.91 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans decined 22.25 cents at $14.9575 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose 3.27 cents at $1.8017 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.65 cents at $4.4665 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .38 cent at $1.0197 a pound.

