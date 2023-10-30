Business

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1 cent at $5.7450 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.50 cents at $4.8075 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 10 cents at $4.0550 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off .50 cent at $12.9325 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 12 cent at $1.8270 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose 2.10 cents at $2.3795 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up 1.95 cents at $.7110 a pound.

