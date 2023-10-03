Grains mixed, Livestock mixed.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 7 cents at $5.6850 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.50 cents at $4.87 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 11 cents at $4.31 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 14.50 cents at $12.6050 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle fell 2.35 cents at $1.8347 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 3.35 cents at $2.5080 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.8025 a pound.
