Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. fell 7.75 cents at $6.5375 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 7.25 cents at $4.9925 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 2 cents at 4.0650 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 3.75 cents at $14.84 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.8012 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.60 cents at $4.4925 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .38 cent at $1.0235 a pound.