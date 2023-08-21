Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Sep. lost 14 cents at $5.9925 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 10.25 cents at $4.6925 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 2.50 cents at 4.41 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 7.25 cents at $13.70 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.7897 pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.20 cents at $2.4677 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.50 cents at $.8062 a pound.
