Grains mixed, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 5.50 cents at $5.7525 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.86 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $4.45 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4.50 cents at $12.9675 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.8477 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .50 cent at $2.5240 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.67 cents at $.8130 a pound.