Grains mixed, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 3.50 cents at $5.84 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .75 cent at $4.7550 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 10.75 cents at $4.3575 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 11.75 cents at $12.8775 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.8652 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .45 cent at $2.5345 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .65 cent at $.8112 a pound.